Sharron Kay (Bantz) Watson
Dunkirk - Sharron Kay Watson, 78, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Saturday, October 5th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members at Miller's Merry Manor, Dunkirk, IN. Sharron was born in Muncie, IN, on October 26, 1940 a daughter of the late Edith Mae (Goodyear) and Ralph S. Bantz. She was a 1958 graduate of Dunkirk High School and a 1959 graduate of Indiana Business College. She was the loving wife of George E. Watson who she happily married on July 23, 1960. Sharron worked in the bookkeeping department at Mutual Bank in Muncie, IN, until her retirement in 2001. She was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Delta Theta Tau, and enjoyed reading Danielle Steel books, watching Western's, Hallmark Channel and QVC, playing games like Kismet with her grandchildren and taking trips to Frankenmuth, MI, for the Christmas shops and Gatlinburg, TN. Sharron is survived by her loving husband George, one son; Brian S. Watson (Rhonda Larsen), one daughter; Susan Harmeyer (John Jr.), one brother; Terry R. Bantz, one sister; Phyllis Ritter, (7) grandchildren; Blake Stuffel, John II, Haylee, Zachary, Benjamin, Brian, and Caleb Harmeyer, and (2) great grandchildren; Sydney and Owen Stuffel. Friends are invited to call Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Pastor Joe Hines Officiating. Burial will be held in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery directly following the funeral. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 9, 2019