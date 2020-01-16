|
|
Shea M. Briar
Portland - Shea M. Briar age 31, of Portland passed away Sunday January 12, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1988 in Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie the son of Tracy Chalfant Briar.
Shea and his mother resided in DeSoto for a short time where Shea began kindergarten at DeSoto Elementary School.
Later that year Shea and his mother moved to Kailua, Hawaii. Shea attended elementary and high school in Hawaii graduating from the Academy of the Pacific in 2006. Shea graduated with honors and as co-president of his senior class. School activities Shea participated in were baseball, basketball and bowling.
Shea attended St. Anthony Catholic Church with his family in Kailua, HI. While spending summer break in Indiana with his grandparents, Shea attended Fairview United Methodist church in Randolph County east of Albany. At present Shea was worshiping with the Fairview congregation serving as a trustee and attending weekly Bible Study, and assisting in all congregational outreach activities.
After high school graduation, Shea joined the Navy. Shea's initial training began at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Chicago graduating in 2008. Shea followed with training at San Antonio with Navy Military Police. Shea was stationed at Bangor Base in Washington as a Masters of Arms before transferring to the Canine Handling Division where he served before being deployed to Italy. Shea mustered out of the service in 2012. Shea returned to Indiana and the rural farm he loved so much.
Shea was an officer for American Legion Post #211 in Portland serving as a trustee. He had worked for Beachside Lighting in Kailua, HI., McLaughlin Auto Repair, Jay County Sheriff's Department, Culy Construction, U.S. Aggregates and most recently Jay County Landfill as a heavy equipment operator. Shea also assisted on the family farm.
Surviving are his one year old daughter Adilyn, parents Tracy and Robert Hoevel of Kailua, HI., sister Sydney Hoevel of Kailua, HI., grandparents Robert and Sue Chalfant of North Carolina and Joel and Sharon Taylor of Redkey, aunt Tiffany McLaughlin (husband Scott) of Ridgeville, aunt Sister Mary Hoevel of Ohio, aunt Judy Kulwik (husband Mark) of Michigan, Uncle Larry Johnson, Aunt Allison Ebert, Uncle Tony Rufatto, Uncle Curt Taylor, Aunt Abi, Aunt Jessica and many cousins.
Other survivors include many extended family, several brothers and sisters in arms, Shea's church family at Fairview U.M.C. In Randolph County and numerous friends far and near. We can't forget his treasured pets Marshal and Layla.
Visitation will be Friday January 17th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home 221 North Meridian Street Portland, Indiana.
Services for Shea will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Fairview U.M.C., 11430 State Road 28 east of Albany with calling one hour prior to services.
Shea will be laid to rest at the Fairview U.M.C. across from the church. Shea has joined his heavenly family giving his life to Christ many years ago and recommitting that decision most recently with jubilant enthusiasm ! Shea's resting place includes his ancestors of the Anderson, Manor, McKinney and Starbuck families, as near to the little white church on the hill he loved so dearly.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing."
The family request in lieu of flowers or gifts that memorials be made out to "Sharon Taylor custodian for Adilyn Stephen" through Raymond James 928 North Meridian Portland, Indiana 47371.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020