Sheila Diane Becker
1952 - 2020
Sheila Diane Becker

Sulphur Springs - 68, resident of Sulphur Springs, passed away November 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born in New Castle, Indiana, February 8, 1952 the daughter of Paul and Doris Cowan Pritchett.

She was a 1970 graduate of New Castle High School and attended Ball State University. She attended Sulphur Spring Christian Church and loved bowling at the Rose Bowl in New Castle. She had worked for 18 years at RCA Music in Indianapolis, 15 years as owner/operator of Just Nails Nail Salon and several years as a desk clerk at the Flying J in New Castle.

She had lived her entire life in Henry County.

Survivors are her husband of 33 years, Brent Becker of Sulphur Springs, 2 sons, Grant (Char) and Kyle (Kim) Becker of New Castle, 4 grandchildren; Reeselyn, Carson, Gavin and Olive Becker, 1 brother, Tim Pritchett (Robin) of New Castle and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastor C. J. Buskirk officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM until the time of the service. .Strict compliance to CDC and State Covid-19 mandates will be in place with only 50 people allowed in the funeral home at any time, Masks are mandated with social distancing and hand sanitation required.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online Guestbook is available at www.ballardndsons.com




Published in The Star Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
