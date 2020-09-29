Sheila Faye Thompson
Muncie - Sheila Faye Thompson, 64, Muncie, passed away Sunday morning, September 27, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with her husband by her side.
She was born Friday, May 25, 1956, in Muncie, the daughter of Gorman and Geneva (Spurlock) Slaven. Sheila was a loving wife, mother, and mamaw. She loved her family and especially loved spending time with her grandsons. Sheila was kind hearted and would do anything to help anybody. She loved to play Bingo and enjoyed cooking for her family.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen Thompson; son, Jeremiah (wife, Kimberly) Thompson; brother, Eddie Slaven; three grandsons, Chandler Thompson, Russell Kinsey, and Jacob Thompson; her god-son, Jerred Byrd; sister-in-law, Kandy (husband, Jeff) Persinger; many special friends including, Kathy Kimbrell, Mary Byrd, and Tina Sites; several nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gorman and Geneva Slaven; brother, Danny Slaven; and an aunt, Lodema Spurlock.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Danny Kimbrell officiating. Private burial will be in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the funeral home. To be safe, please remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
