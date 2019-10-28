|
Sheila Zimmerman
Winchester - Sheila Ann (Osborne) Zimmerman, 65, of Winchester, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her home. She was born July 16, 1954, in Harlan, Kentucky, to Edgar Willis and Ora Golden (Muncy) Osborne.
Sheila was a 1972 graduate of Winchester Community High School. She graduated cum laude in 1976 from Taylor University with a BA in Social Work. Throughout her career she held various administrative roles in Randolph and Jay County School Corporations and Ball State University. Sheila was a member of the East Street Congregational Christian Church. She was an avid adherent of the Christian faith and a spiritual mentor to many. Sheila enjoyed family involvements as well as reading, writing, and gardening.
Sheila is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Zimmerman of Winchester, IN; daughters, Sarah Jane and Caitlyn Ann Zimmerman of Richmond, IN; her brothers, Gary Wayne (wife Lorri) Osborne of Lutz, FL, Michael Dean Osborne of Marion, IN, and Steve (wife Grace) Osborne of Saratoga, IN; and nine nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the East Street Congregational Christian Church, in Winchester, with Pastor Rob Butler officiating. Time to greet the family will begin at 9:30 a.m. that morning
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Franklin Graham's Samaritans Purse Ministry at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/donate.
The families are indebted to Reid Hospice Care's front line nurses.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019