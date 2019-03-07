Services
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Church
Charlotte, NC. - Mr. Shelby Robert Everitt "Shelb" Upchurch passed away quietly in his sleep after a prolonged battle with cancer on the 10th of February, 2019 in his home in Charlotte, North Carolina at the age of 49.

He is lovingly remembered by his only son Shelby M. Upchurch, his parents Shelby H. Upchurch and Ina R. Upchurch, as well as his siblings Elizabeth Stamper, Corina Marlow, (husband Joe) and William Upchurch (wife Sara) and a large extended family and one grumpy cat.

Mr. Upchurch was born on the 1st of July, 1969 in Muncie, Indiana. He graduated Muncie Southside High School in 1987. He attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. He went on to work for nearly 20 years as a Microsoft Database Architect, most recently for Bank of America.

Mr. Upchurch enjoyed a great deal of things and was always looking for a new adventure or challenge. He enjoyed painting, photography, gaming, adventuring, and plundering. He will be remembered for his creativity, larger than life presence, and spirit.

A celebration of life service will be held for Mr. Shelb Upchurch on March 9th at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 1:00 pm. Services will be held in the chapel and a carry-in luncheon will be shared in the church.

If you wish to send flowers, they may be sent to Unitarian Universalist Church, located at 5310 Old Mill Rd, Ft Wayne, IN 46807 on March 7th or the 9th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 7, 2019
