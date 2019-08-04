Services
Shelia Paxton Obituary
Shelia Paxton

Winchester - Shelia Lea (Canada) Paxton, 72, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on January 18, 1947, in Winchester, to Leander A. and Bernice Emamaline (Moore) Canada.

Shelia was a 1965 graduate of Plainfield High School and attended Joliet Junior College and Ball State University earning her teacher degree. She was a substitute teacher, worked at the Reeve's Café and the Cove, and was a homemaker. Shelia was a member of the Winchester First Church of the Nazarene. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and enjoyed visiting historical sites.

Shelia is survived by her husband Joe Paxton of Winchester; daughter, Emma K. Paxton of Parker City, IN; a grandson, Quentin Courtney of Parker City, IN; siblings, Gretchen (Stanley) Hendrickson of Winchester and Robin Hufnagle of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews.

Shelia was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Kevin Joe Paxton; a sister, Carole Sue Mills; and two brothers-in-law, Joe Mills and Jack Hufnagle.

A service to celebrate Shelia's life will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Winchester First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Danny Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Spartanburg Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 1-3 p.m., on Tuesday, at the Nazarene Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the family, c/o Walker Funeral Home, 248 E. South Street, Winchester, IN 47394, to assist with the funeral services.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 4, 2019
