Sherman L. Minton
Muncie -
Muncie: Sherman Minton, 81, passed away on Friday morning October 16, 2020 at his residence with family at his side. Sherman was born on Wednesday October 19, 1938 to Lula E. (Fields) and Clarence H. Minton in Muncie attending school at Central. Sherman married Susan Hopper in 1961. He served his Country as a member of the National Guard, belonged to the Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge. Sherman kept his lawn like a golf course, enjoyed old westerns, lottery tickets, and making people laugh. His greatest love was family and time with grandchildren.
Surviving Sherman are daughter, Lori (Ronald) Whitted; grandchildren, Andrea Whitted, Austin (Miranda) Whitted, Aaron (Megan Temple) Whitted and great-grandchildren Aames Whitted, Aidden Whitted and Avery Whitted. There are several Nieces and Nephews that will miss Sherman also.
Sherman's parents, wife Susan; 5 brothers and 4 sisters preceded him in passing.
Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, 810 W. Adams St. Muncie Indiana on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm with pastor David Farling officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Tabor Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 until the time of the service at the Funeral Home.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
