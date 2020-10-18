1/1
Sherman L. Minton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherman L. Minton

Muncie -

Muncie: Sherman Minton, 81, passed away on Friday morning October 16, 2020 at his residence with family at his side. Sherman was born on Wednesday October 19, 1938 to Lula E. (Fields) and Clarence H. Minton in Muncie attending school at Central. Sherman married Susan Hopper in 1961. He served his Country as a member of the National Guard, belonged to the Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge. Sherman kept his lawn like a golf course, enjoyed old westerns, lottery tickets, and making people laugh. His greatest love was family and time with grandchildren.

Surviving Sherman are daughter, Lori (Ronald) Whitted; grandchildren, Andrea Whitted, Austin (Miranda) Whitted, Aaron (Megan Temple) Whitted and great-grandchildren Aames Whitted, Aidden Whitted and Avery Whitted. There are several Nieces and Nephews that will miss Sherman also.

Sherman's parents, wife Susan; 5 brothers and 4 sisters preceded him in passing.

Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, 810 W. Adams St. Muncie Indiana on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm with pastor David Farling officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Tabor Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 until the time of the service at the Funeral Home.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved