Sherman "Sherm" Neal of Indianapolis passed away on May 16, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born in New Castle, IN on February 1, 1937 to the late John and Gertrude Neal.
Sherm was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. Following his service to this county, Sherm was persuaded by his sister, Mary Gray, to enter into the insurance industry, a career at which he would work his entire professional life. Sherm went on to earn the designations of Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter, CPCU, Chartered Life Underwriter, CLU, and Associate in Risk Management. During his career, Sherm served as President of the Indiana Chapter of CPCU from 1970-71, and was President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Greater Indianapolis from 1973-74. Sherm went on to partner with his sister, Mary Gray, to form Lance & Neal, Inc. In the 1980's, with the addition of his three sons, the name was changed to The Neal Group. Sherm retired from the insurance industry in 2008.
Sherm began playing the guitar at an early age and went on to emulate his idol, Chet Atkins. In addition to his musical prowess, Sherm was also a snappy dresser, being instantly recognizeable in his large array of wide-brimmed hats. Sherm also loved fishing, golfing, and blackjack.
Sherm was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Neal (Boswell), and his siblings Esther, Vesta Hughes, Harold, John, Jim, Daisy Rice, and Violet Nead. Sherm is survived by his sister, Mary Gray, sons Eric (Jacki), Scott (Marjorie), and Ryan (Beata), 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his companion Mary Jo Holst, and family friend David Jackson.
Per his wishes there will be no visitation or formal services.
Published in The Star Press on May 18, 2019