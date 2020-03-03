Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Sherry Anderson Obituary
Sherry Anderson

Muncie - Sherry Joyce (Longfellow) Anderson, flew away to her eternal home with her newly acquired wings after church Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2020. She was born to John Carlos and Ruby (McClellan) Longfellow on May 12, 1936.

She married the man who proposed to her with a knock knock joke, Loren Anderson, on June 10, 1955. They had been married 59 years when he passed in 2015.

She had been a member of and faithfully attended church at The Salvation Army since she was 9 years old, devoting many hours to its ministry and service to the community. During that time, she was a Sunday School teacher, Sunbeam Leader, Puppeteer, and Home League Recorder just to name a few. She also worked in the thrift store and as a Christmas Coordinator. She bowled for many years with the Midday Keglers and Moondusters. She loved to sew and crochet. She made lots of clothes for her children and grandchildren and crocheted many baby blankets and shawls for anyone having a baby. She attended as many of her children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's events as she could. She also enjoyed reading, cross stitch, coloring, and computer games.

As well as her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her sisters Virginia, Peggy and Shirley, brothers Mickey, Dick, and Pat, foster parents Delbert and Irene Harrold, and good friend Skeeter Davis.

Surviving to cherish the many, many memories are her children Randy (Sherry), Jeff (Tina), Susie, and Dawn. Grandchildren Daniel (Julia), Dustin (Juanita), Lauren (Kris), Dale, and Stephen. Great Grandchildren Elijah, Emily, Bayleigh, and Braxton. Her sisters Barbara, Linda, Patti, and Sally, brother Robin, and foster sister Gretchen Prouty (Ron). As well as Susan Metcalfe, the one she always introduced as her adopted daughter, best friend Elaine Eppard, grand dogs Reese and Riley, and several nieces and nephews. Family was very important to her and she loved you all very much.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday March 6, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Major Sally Michael officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Thursday March 5, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and then again on Friday morning from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army 1015 N. Wheeling Ave. Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences maybe made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
