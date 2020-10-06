1/1
Sherry Dee Lange
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Dee Lange

Muncie - Sherry Dee Lange, 73, of Muncie, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1947 to Wayne and Beulah (Tighe) Berrier in Hartford City, IN.

Sherry retired as a lab technician from Lifetouch Photography. She enjoyed attending church at Redkey Faith Ministries. She enjoyed watching movies, including Walt Disney and John Wayne. She was formerly a member of Eastern Star.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Tonia Sanders (Dave); son Mark Bisel (Marie); brothers, Terry Berrier (Vickie) and Gary Berrier (Carolyn); several nieces and nephews; 2 granddaughters, Tiffany Sanders (Erich) and Emma Bisel; and 1 great granddaughter, Carmen.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit alz.org online for more information. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved