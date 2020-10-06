Sherry Dee Lange
Muncie - Sherry Dee Lange, 73, of Muncie, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1947 to Wayne and Beulah (Tighe) Berrier in Hartford City, IN.
Sherry retired as a lab technician from Lifetouch Photography. She enjoyed attending church at Redkey Faith Ministries. She enjoyed watching movies, including Walt Disney and John Wayne. She was formerly a member of Eastern Star.
Sherry is survived by her daughter, Tonia Sanders (Dave); son Mark Bisel (Marie); brothers, Terry Berrier (Vickie) and Gary Berrier (Carolyn); several nieces and nephews; 2 granddaughters, Tiffany Sanders (Erich) and Emma Bisel; and 1 great granddaughter, Carmen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Visit alz.org
online for more information. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.