Sherry Gene Lee
Muncie - Sherry Gene Lee, 74, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on June 24, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Donald G. and Mildred L. (Dillman) Johnson.
Sherry graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1964. She worked as a florist at Davis Brothers Flower Shop and Jim Stewarts Flowers for more than 20 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Lee of Muncie; grandchildren, Jasmine Childress and Arnold "Trey" Childress of Santa Barbara, CA, Kamyron Lee and Kaedon Lee of Muncie; sister, Frances (husband, Jerry) Ylovchan of Muncie; and two brothers, Donald G. Johnson and Randy K. Johnson of Muncie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Calling will be from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July, 23, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. A memorial service for Sherry will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to YWCA of Muncie, 310 E. Charles St., Muncie, IN 47305.
