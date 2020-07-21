1/1
Sherry Gene Lee
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Gene Lee

Muncie - Sherry Gene Lee, 74, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 24, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Donald G. and Mildred L. (Dillman) Johnson.

Sherry graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1964. She worked as a florist at Davis Brothers Flower Shop and Jim Stewarts Flowers for more than 20 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Lee of Muncie; grandchildren, Jasmine Childress and Arnold "Trey" Childress of Santa Barbara, CA, Kamyron Lee and Kaedon Lee of Muncie; sister, Frances (husband, Jerry) Ylovchan of Muncie; and two brothers, Donald G. Johnson and Randy K. Johnson of Muncie.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling will be from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July, 23, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. A memorial service for Sherry will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to YWCA of Muncie, 310 E. Charles St., Muncie, IN 47305.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Extending our heartfelt condolences to Kim and the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Rosa and Leon Ferguson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved