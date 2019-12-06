|
Sheryl Boolman
Ridgeville - Sheryl J. Boolman, 68, of Ridgeville, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her home. She was born on September 24, 1951, in Winchester, to Lloyd Watts Slagle and Beverly (Fogle) Freeman.
Sheryl attended WCHS. She retired from Anchor Glass Container in Winchester. Sheryl enjoyed shopping, sewing, quilting, and collecting antiques.
Sheryl is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mickey Boolman of Ridgeville; three daughters, Jonnetta (Gerald Beer) Boolman of Winchester, Shay Re' of Charlotte, NC, and Marci (Cody) Grimes of Summerset, KY; two sisters, Jana Holiday of Winchester, and Anna Cooper of Kentucky; a half-brother, Kevin Slagle of Georgia; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson A.J. Re'.
A service to celebrate Sheryl's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Jeff Straley officiating. Burial will follow at Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Monday, at the funeral home. Memorials in Sheryl's name may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 9302 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260, with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019