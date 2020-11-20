Sheryl "Sherry" Diane (Saffer) Wright
Albany - Sheryl "Sherry" Diane (Saffer)Wright, age 73, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. She was born in Muncie on July 29, 1947 to Betty Jean (Lewis/Saffer) Gregg and Derald Lloyd Saffer. Sherry lived in many places growing up, however, Albany has always been her home. She graduated from Albany High School in 1965 then married her high school sweetheart, Harry Wright, on August 21, 1965. They were married just five days short of 55 years. Sherry worked at Craig Trucking, Inc. and Tariff Service both in Albany. In 1984 she attended Ball State University and acquired her Realtor license, then worked for Fisher Givens Realtors in Muncie. She received her Graduate of Realtors Institute designation from Indiana University, served as commissioner on the Muncie Board of Realtors, and was in the Woman's Council of Realtors. She also worked at STAR Financial Bank in 1989 as a Mortgage Loan Officer and in 1995 began working at Ontario Systems, LLC where she remained for 13 years. Sherry was a volunteer at the Albany United Methodist Church Resale Shop. She was a member of the Albany United Methodist Church and Albany Tri Kappa sorority for many years. She loved designing and building two of her homes. She was loved by all and known for her kindness, sweet smile, and for taking care of others. She loved being surrounded by her family the most. Sherry says "Amongst it all, her greatest accomplishments were her two daughters who blessed her with 6 grandchildren and a great grandson."
Survivors include 2 daughters: Kellie Bergdoll (husband: Aaron), Albany, Angie LaBoyteaux (husband: Mark), Carmel; 6 grandchildren: Cory Kissick, Connor Skinner (husband: Justin), Chase Bergdoll, Jordan LaBoyteaux, Gabriel LaBoyteaux, and Zachary LaBoyteaux; a great-grandson: Lincoln Skinner; 2 brothers: Mike Saffer (wife: Karen) Tenino, WA and Doug Gregg (wife: Debbie) Muncie; many beloved aunts, uncles and nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Wright, just three months prior; parents: Betty and John Gregg, and Derald Saffer, and a sister: Judy Reynard.
With respect and concern for our friends and family, there will be a graveside service to protect everyone during the covid pandemic beginning at 3 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Black Cemetery, Albany. Her brother, Doug Gregg, will officiate.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m. at Meacham Funeral Service. Face coverings and physical distancing in adherence to the Governor's executive order will be in affect.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Albany Beautification Committee, P.O. Box 73, Albany, IN 47320 or to enhance research of the rare disease that took over her last days, Amyloidosis, by donating to the funds set up in her name at this link: https://donate.arci.org/SherryWrightAmyloidosisResearchAwarness
.