Shirley A. Bower
Richmond - Shirley A. Bower, age 75, a resident of Richmond, former resident of Pennville, Indiana, Chandler, Arizona, and Berne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Rosebud Nursing Home in Richmond, Indiana.
Shirley was born November 22, 1945, in Jay County, Indiana, the daughter of Vernon and Doris (Burry) Morgan. She was a CNA at Community Care East, Torch Light in Fiat, Indiana, and Jinny's Café in Bryant, Indiana.
Shirley married Everett Bower on April 14, 1962 he passed away on July 19, 1991.
Survivors include:3 daughters: Penny Rowles (husband Brian) - Midland, Michigan, Teresa Gray (husband Bruce) - Hackett, Arkansas,Sarah Hudson (husband Chris) - Portland, Indiana
1 son: Daniel Bower (wife Donna) - Trotwood, Ohio
2 brothers: Larry Morgan (wife Janice) - Muncie, Indiana
Vernon Morgan Jr. - Portland, Indiana
1 sister: Betty Volpe (husband Mike) - Venice, Florida
Grandchildren: Christin (husband Darren) Leonard, Tim Rowles, David (wife Sheryl) Bower, Colton (wife Cara) Bower, Brittany (husband Zeke) Hochberg, Trenton Parker, Haley Bower, Lacey (husband Brandon) Scott, Sierra Burns, Adrian Hudson, Carson Tipple and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Doris Morgan, brothers James Morgan and William Morgan and a grandchild, Logan Burns.
Visitation and services will be private to the family. Burial will be in Stahl Cemetery north of Petroleum, Indiana. Pastor Randy Smith will officiate the services.
Memorials may be directed towards Jay County Humane Society.
Arrangements by Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home
Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com
.