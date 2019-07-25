|
|
Shirley A. Cruea
Eaton - Shirley A. Cruea, 85, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at IU Health Blackford Hospital.
Shirley was born on March 18, 1934 in Albany, Indiana to Paul and Ruby (Smith) Snider. She was a 1952 graduate of DeSoto High School and married Jack Cruea on May 11, 1952. Together they would raise their four children in Eaton.
Shirley was primarily a homemaker but later worked for the Largo Medical Center in Florida. She was a long-time member of the Eaton First Christian Church where she was a song leader.
Shirley was a very compassionate and caring person, not only to her family but to her community as well. She made many visits to her friends and neighbors in nursing homes and looked out for everyone.
She is survived by her children: Cheryl Tanner (Dave), Paul Cruea and David Cruea (Pam); brothers, Don Snider (Joyce) and John Reynard (Peggy); sister, Nancy Smoot (Keith); seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws: Janet Cross (Harold) and Jennifer Hooker (Bob); a brother-in-law, Jerry Cruea (Anna); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Paul Snider; her mother, Ruby Reynard; her loving husband of 45 years, Jack Cruea; her son, Duane Cruea; sisters, Mary Lou Landers and Susie Springer and her daughter-in-law, Lynn Cruea.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton with Pastor Tony Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for friends and family will at the funeral home from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 and from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to services.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Eaton First Christian Church P.O. Box 216 Eaton, IN 47338.
Visit PitmanRichman.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press on July 25, 2019