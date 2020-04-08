|
|
Shirley A. (McDaniel) McCown
Muncie - Shirley A. (McDaniel) McCown, 82, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on March 26, 1938 in Sidell, Illinois, the daughter of Clifford and Della McDaniel.
Shirley graduated from Sidell High School. She married the love of her life, Ralph E. McCown on November 18, 1956 in Sidell. Shirley loved antiques, she enjoyed collecting and refinishing antiques.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years Ralph McCown; three sons, Bob McCown (Dee) of Clearwater, FL, Brad McCown (Kathy) of Austin, TX, and Tim McCown of Muncie; two brothers, Wayne McDaniel (Joan) and Keith McDaniel (Jane); sister, Ruth Callahan; and four grandchildren, Megan McCown, Kayla McCown, Ashley McCown, and Tye McCown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Jeff McCown, three brothers, and three sisters.
A memorial service for Shirley will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020