Shirley Ann Thomas
Wolcottville - Shirley Ann Thomas, 69, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Thomas was born on June 4, 1949 in Petersburg, VA to Donald E. and Mildred Louise (Williams) Clouse.
On April 1, 1966 in Fort Wayne, IN she married Lorn Fruechtenicht; he preceded her in death on January 17, 1988. On January 13, 1990 in Fort Wayne, IN she married William N. Thomas; Mr. Thomas survives in Wolcottville, IN.
For many years she lived in the Fort Wayne area and worked for the K-Mart Corporation and after 22 years of service with them retired. In 1990, she moved to LaGrange County and became a co-owner of Thomas Plumbing.
Shirley was a member of the Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church in rural Wolcottville, IN. She was an avid book reader, enjoyed doing interior decorating, gardening, and the time spent at their cabin in Canada.
Surviving along with her beloved husband, is her father and step-mother, Donald E. and Marjorie Clouse of Ft. Meade, FL; her son, Robert William (Kim) Fruechtenicht of Tucson, AZ; a step-daughter, Rhonda (David) Harding of Kendallville, IN; a step-son, Ryan Neal Thomas of Fort Wayne, IN; ten grandchildren, Joshua (Danae) Thomas, Lisa Thomas (Johnny Quintanilla), Kyle Fruechtenicht, Alex Fruechtenicht, Zane Sheldon, Sean Harding (Sarah Perkins), Amber Harding (Nick Chaney), Whitney Thomas (Jason Hull), Christian Thomas, and Evan Thomas; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Barb A. (Michael) David of Auburn, IN; a brother, Michael (Rebecca) Clouse of Fort Wayne, IN; a step-brother, Stephen (Pam) Clouse of Fort Wayne, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her first husband she was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred L. Tester; a brother, Steven A. Clouse; a sister, Sharon Hendricks; and a step-sister, Juanita Gray.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, 4860 S 450 E, Wolcottville, IN with the Rev. David Mathews officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 11:00 am until the service time at 2:00 pm.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Woodruff Cemetery in rural Wolcottville, IN.
Memorials may be made to either Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 20, 2019