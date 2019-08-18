|
Shirley Anne Boguski McCall
Lehigh Acres, FL - Shirley Anne Boguski McCall, 84, died peacefully and in faith on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from complications caused by kidney disease.
Shirley is preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Franklin McCall.
Shirley is survived by their 9 children; Michael (Kim), Gerald (Lynn), Anthony (Donna), Thomas (Constance), Charles Steven (Dixie), Beth (Randy Itskin), Cathleen Faenzi (Mike Cordovilla), Melissa Biag and Pamela (Richard Jenkins); their 18 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She loved many things, notably family and friends, faith, music and sunshine. Shirley gave of herself in so many ways, including years of missions work in rural Jamaica and work with soup kitchens, food pantries and meal preparation at her churches in Yorktown, Florida and Franklin.
Shirley's children will receive family and friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Yorktown United Methodist Church (2301 South Broadway Street, Yorktown, IN 47396) beginning at 10:30AM followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11AM. Lunch will be provided by the church after the service.
To honor Shirley's memory in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jamaica ministries she and Charley loved so much. Tom and Mary Ellen Frost will collect and deliver checks made payable to St. John's Anglican Church, (mail to 15470-Unit 1, Admiralty Circle, North Ft. Myers, FL 33917). This is the church in Black River, Jamaica. If you wish, you may designate a specific project - The Diabetic Clinic or the Soup Kitchen - on the memo line. Donations can also be made to the Grace United Methodist Church for renovations to their kitchen (mail to 1300 E Adams Drive, Franklin, IN 46131 — please designate "For the Kitchen Renovation Project" on the memo line). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN, is handling the arrangements. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 18, 2019