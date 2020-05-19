|
|
Shirley Carol (Bailey) Durnal
May 19, 1938 to May 16, 2020
Shirley Carol Durnal passed from this world on May 16, 2020 in Mooresville, Indiana. She lived for and longed to be with Jesus and is now whole again after suffering from a stroke. Born to Martha Elizabeth (Milthaler) and Lewis W. Bailey, Shirley spent most of her life in the Muncie area, although Susan and Randy Shepard lovingly cared for her during her last fourteen months.
A graduate of Muncie Central High School in 1956 she married Forrest E. Durnal and together they raised three daughters before divorcing.
Shirley volunteered for many activities to support her daughters. Shirley worked as a reading tutor for Muncie Community Schools for ten years and attended Ball State University graduating in 1990 with a degree in Elementary Education and Reading. Shirley especially enjoyed her work in the Children's Department at the Muncie Public Library, was a talented artist, seamstress and photographer; an avid reader and researcher who appreciated a great map; and a faithful student of the Bible. She attended Fairlawn Church of Christ, Muncie, West Side Church of Christ, Yorktown and River Valley Christian Church, Martinsville.
Survivors include her three daughters and their spouses, Dr. Toni (Gerald) Dunning, Diamond Bar, CA, Kristi (Jim) Tesmer, Crawfordsville, Susan (Randy) Shepard, Mooresville. Grandchildren include Kayla and Noah Ison, Tori and Luke Tesmer, Ryan (Sarah) Dunning, Kim (Anthony) De Lazzaro, and Katie Dunning. Great-grandchildren Tatiana and Abigail De Lazzaro. Siblings Sonja Wolfe, Lewis (Jan) Bailey, Ronald (Connie) Bailey, and sister-in-law Linda Warren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Larry, Dewey, and Randall Bailey, brother-in-law John Wolfe and grandchild Jordan Tesmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Muncie Public Library, 2005 S. High St, Muncie, IN 47302 or www.munciepubliclibrary.org for children's books or Camp Indogan Treasurer 2409 N. Colonial Lane, Muncie, IN 47304. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com .
Published in The Star Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020