|
|
Shirley Clay "PA" Jennings
Banner Roslin - Shirley Clay "PA" Jennings, age 77 of Banner Roslin, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. Burial will follow in the Upchurch Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown.
Shirley is survived by his: wife, Audrey S. (Emery) Jennings; 4 sons, Terry Sites and wife Mona, Michael Jennings and wife Lisa, Alan Enochs and wife Julie, and Brian Jennings; 4 daughters, Debbie Kidd and husband James, Laura Nottingham and husband Jeff, Mariett Jennings-Johnson and husband Dustin, and Lisa Wallen and husband Thomas; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 2 brothers, Roger Jennings and Ronald Lee "Moe" Jennings; 4 sisters, Judy Phillips and husband Charles, Brenda Atkinson and husband Frank, Mary Jennings, and Diane Cooper and husband James.
He is preceded in death by his son, Benjamin "Ben" Jennings; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; parents, Girnel & Mandy Elizabeth (Hardin) Jennings; sister, Willie Smith; and brother, Prentice "P.J." Jennings.
Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown in charge of services for Shirley Clay "PA" Jennings of Banner Roslin.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 30, 2019