Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel
Jamestown, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Clay "Pa" Jennings


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Clay "Pa" Jennings Obituary
Shirley Clay "PA" Jennings

Banner Roslin - Shirley Clay "PA" Jennings, age 77 of Banner Roslin, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. Burial will follow in the Upchurch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown.

Shirley is survived by his: wife, Audrey S. (Emery) Jennings; 4 sons, Terry Sites and wife Mona, Michael Jennings and wife Lisa, Alan Enochs and wife Julie, and Brian Jennings; 4 daughters, Debbie Kidd and husband James, Laura Nottingham and husband Jeff, Mariett Jennings-Johnson and husband Dustin, and Lisa Wallen and husband Thomas; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 2 brothers, Roger Jennings and Ronald Lee "Moe" Jennings; 4 sisters, Judy Phillips and husband Charles, Brenda Atkinson and husband Frank, Mary Jennings, and Diane Cooper and husband James.

He is preceded in death by his son, Benjamin "Ben" Jennings; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; parents, Girnel & Mandy Elizabeth (Hardin) Jennings; sister, Willie Smith; and brother, Prentice "P.J." Jennings.

Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown in charge of services for Shirley Clay "PA" Jennings of Banner Roslin.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.