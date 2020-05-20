Services
Shirley E. Reed


1938 - 2020
Shirley E. Reed Obituary
Shirley E. Reed

Muncie - Shirley E. Reed, 82, passed away on Sunday evening, May 17, 2020 in Peotone, Illinois.

She was born on May 9, 1938 in Bluff City, Tennessee, the daughter of Lawrence and Margaret (Humphries) Blevins. On December 19, 1959 in Bristol, Tennessee, she married Virgil C. Reed.

Shirley loved to crochet and sew.

Surviving are one daughter, Grace Logan of Cleveland, TN; two sons, Floyd Reed of Peotone, IL and Tony Reed (wife, Holly) of Muncie; three grandchildren, Dustin Chipman (wife, Crystal), Amber Baumgartner (husband, Ryan) and Jake Neal; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Ethan Chipman and Blakely Baumgartner; one sister, Ruth Blevins and one brother, Arthur Blevins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 33 years, Virgil C. Reed on July 2, 1993; one brother, Virgil Blevins; and two sisters, Ruby Blevins and Shelby Blevins.

Services will be private and burial will be held in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020
