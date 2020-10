Shirley (Van Skyock) FrameMuncie - Shirley (Van Skyock) Frame passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 17.2020..She was a resident of Muncie, Indiana most of her life and was a previous employee of Kresges that later became K Mart .Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Middletown, Indiana on October 10 at 11AM.Online guetstbook at www.ballardandsons.com