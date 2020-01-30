Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Shirley Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Harrison


1950 - 2020
Shirley J. Harrison Obituary
Shirley J. Harrison

Muncie - Shirley J. Harrison, 69, (Muncie) passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, indianapolis. She was surrounded by family as she peaceful transition from this life. Shirley was born on November 9, 1950 to Leslie and Daisy Harrison in Jackson, Mississippi. Shirley retired from IU Ball Memorial Hospital as a CNA of 30 years.

She is survived by her ex-husband, James Miller. Her children, Andrew Miller, Carol Miller and Travis Miller all of Muncie. Grandchildren, Ontrell Wright, Amani Ford and Travis Miller, Jr. and 4 sisters and 1brother. She was proceeded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 3 sisters and 1 grandchild.

Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Gholar and Gholar Funeral Home, 900 Kirby Ave, Muncie, IN. Family and Friends may call from 9am to 11am at Gholar and Gholar Funeral Home. Condolences and Flowers may be sent to funeral home.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
