Shirley J. (Turner) Holcomb


1940 - 2019
Indianapolis - Shirley J. (Turner) Holcomb, 78, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.

She was born on December 24, 1940 in Muncie, the daughter of John H. and Lillian I. Turner.

Shirley graduated from Yorktown High School in 1958. She worked at Indiana Bell for several years.

Survivors include two siblings, Elizabeth "Beth" A. Brown and Richard "Rick" C. Turner; four step-children, Michele Marcum , Tresa Mann, Tina Thornburg, and Ronald Holcomb; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Johnny Wayne Holcomb, brother, Jake Turner, and nephew, John Scott Turner.

Per Shirley's request no services will be held.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 19, 2019
