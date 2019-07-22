|
Shirley J. Montgomery
Muncie - Shirley J. Montgomery of Muncie, passed away June 9th, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. Shirley lived in Indiana since 1964. She was born in Hartman, Arkansas, October 22, 1935, and graduated Salutatorian at Hartman High in 1953. While living and raising her family in Muncie she worked for Hollowell Insurance for many years. She was an active member of ABWA and was awarded "Woman of the Year", she was a long time member of Insurance Women.
She was married to Albert Montgomery from Muncie, a retired Army Veteran until his passing in 1997. Shirley moved to Mesa, AZ. in 2015 to be near her sister and lived in the Citadel Senior Community until her passing.
Preceded in death by her husband Albert, her daughters, Linda Wheeler Dishman, Kimbra Wheeler Turner, Gwen Sylvester, her granddaughters Melinda McLemore and Sarah Bell, sister Flora Hoover, brothers Jack and Jerry Bell.
Shirley is survived by two sisters Betty Hill and Linda Roell, her granddaughters Kimberly and Nicole McLemore, Abby Sylvester, grandsons Jody Epperson, Jonha Bell and William Turner, great grandchildren Madison McDaniel, Hayden and Jayden Fletcher, Zoey Cross, Avie, Braden and Dawson Turner, Joshua Bell and lots of nieces and nephews who adored her. Shirley will be missed by many and leaves a void in many of our lives. We love you Shirley!!
A Get Together for a "Celebration of Life for Shirley" will be held at the cabin behind the Fountain Square United Methodist Church at 4401 S. Madison, Muncie from 4:00 pm to 5:30. Food and beverages will be provided! Feel free to stop by!
Memorial contributions may be made to: Global Genes, 28 Argonaut, Suite 150, Aliso Viego, CA, 92656; www.globalgenes.org
Published in The Star Press on July 22, 2019