Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Writtenhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Juanita Writtenhouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Juanita Writtenhouse Obituary
Shirley Juanita Writtenhouse

Muncie - Shirley Juanita Writtenhouse, 78 of Muncie, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born March 10, 1941 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late Casey & Virgie Mae (Thompson) Jones.

Shirley was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved reading and being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley was a member of the Avondale Sympathy Club.

Shirley is survived by her two daughters Debra Marsh (Rodger) of Yorktown and Pamela Enos (Mike) of Florida; five grandchildren Trisha Thornburgh, Chelsea Thornburgh, Brandon Enos, Rebecca Enos and Jessica Parker; six great-grandchildren; a close-special friend Jackie Hutchenson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dannie L Writtenhouse, her daughter Dani Lynn Burford; her brother Tilford Jones and a sister Judy Kerrigan.

A Memorial Service for Shirley will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, with Rev. Thomas York officiating. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -