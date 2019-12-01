|
Shirley Juanita Writtenhouse
Muncie - Shirley Juanita Writtenhouse, 78 of Muncie, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born March 10, 1941 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late Casey & Virgie Mae (Thompson) Jones.
Shirley was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved reading and being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley was a member of the Avondale Sympathy Club.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters Debra Marsh (Rodger) of Yorktown and Pamela Enos (Mike) of Florida; five grandchildren Trisha Thornburgh, Chelsea Thornburgh, Brandon Enos, Rebecca Enos and Jessica Parker; six great-grandchildren; a close-special friend Jackie Hutchenson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dannie L Writtenhouse, her daughter Dani Lynn Burford; her brother Tilford Jones and a sister Judy Kerrigan.
A Memorial Service for Shirley will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, with Rev. Thomas York officiating. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019