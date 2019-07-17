Services
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
(765) 396-3243
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Smith


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley L. Smith Obituary
Shirley L. Smith

Eaton - Shirley L. Smith, 75, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Muncie.

Shirley was born on January 18, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana to Earl and Sharlet (Spay) Davis. On August 16, 1969, she married Earl Everett Smith in Muncie. Together they would live in Eaton and celebrate 48 years of marriage.

Shirley was a homemaker and briefly worked at the Eaton Canning Factory.

She is survived by her loving family; sisters, Nancy Conn and Connie Hobbs (husband, Don) as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Earl Smith, a brother, Hubert Davis, and three sisters: Phyllis Stiffler, Rosamary Shaw and Earline Parker.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton. Following cremation, Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband Earl at Black Cemetery, Albany.

Visit PitmanRichman.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now