Shirley L. Smith
Eaton - Shirley L. Smith, 75, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Muncie.
Shirley was born on January 18, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana to Earl and Sharlet (Spay) Davis. On August 16, 1969, she married Earl Everett Smith in Muncie. Together they would live in Eaton and celebrate 48 years of marriage.
Shirley was a homemaker and briefly worked at the Eaton Canning Factory.
She is survived by her loving family; sisters, Nancy Conn and Connie Hobbs (husband, Don) as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Earl Smith, a brother, Hubert Davis, and three sisters: Phyllis Stiffler, Rosamary Shaw and Earline Parker.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton. Following cremation, Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband Earl at Black Cemetery, Albany.
Published in The Star Press on July 17, 2019