Muncie - Shirley LaBerteaux, 96, died May 16, 2019 at her home in NE Delaware County, from after effects of a stroke. Following a short stay in the hospital, she was able to return to her own home, with assistance from Hospice. Her last days were focused on watching her bird feeder and flower garden.



Born Shirley May Dozier in 1923, she was raised in Lexington Mass., near Boston, along with three siblings, two sisters and an older brother. Shirley is survived by her brother Leonard C. Dozier Jr. of Vancouver WA, her sister Jane Clark of Sun City, CA. and her youngest sister Barbara Strawbridge of Richmond, VA. Also surviving are two sons, Paul of Grand Rapids, MI and Allan of Muncie, IN.; grandson, Joshua Stevenson of Eaton, IN as well as three granddaughters: Alexa LaBerteaux and Megan Schmidt, both of Grand Rapids, MI, and Hannah Combs of Boulder, CO; as well as seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jeanette Wolfe and her husband A. O. LaBerteaux, CPA. Shirley and A.O. were married soon after his discharge from the Navy where he served on submarines in the South Pacific and ended with A. O.'s sudden death in 1982 at the age of 59.



Shirley graduated from Arlington High School in 1939 and Chandler Secretarial School in Boston in 1941. Her first job was secretary to the Personnel Directory at H.P. Hood & Co in Boston, then the largest wholesale milk company in New England. There she learned how to establish personnel departments for large businesses, a post-war innovation. These skills plus her training in book keeping gave her unique qualifications for long periods serving as Administrator of two charitable organizations - National Association of Hospitality Houses Inc. and Rebuilding Together Delaware County.



With the exception of a few small private businesses, all of Shirley's work was volunteer. In addition, she freely gave of her time to High Street Methodist Church, serving on a variety of boards and committees over the last 50 years. At the age of 96, she has retired several times, but continued to work until 2015.



Shirley also spent years supporting Boy Scout troop 44, which was sponsored by High Street Methodist Church and led partly by her husband A.O. Through most of the 1950's 60's and some of the 70's, Shirley served as de facto 'den mother' to several generations of boys (age 11 to 18). She still receives visits and letters from old Scouts who are still thought of as family.



Family members will receive visitors from 9-11 a.m. at High Street United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019, followed by a memorial service in the Sanctuary at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following will be a brief internment of her ashes in Beech Grove Cemetery. Shirley will be remembered and missed.



