Shirley May Bartlett
Hartford City - Shirley May Bartlett, 80, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019 at IU Health Blackford County Hospital.'
She was born in Fairmount on September 7, 1938 to Milton C. Scott and Sophia N. (Pascus) Scott. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Shirley retired from Key Plastics in Hartford City in 2001. She was a member of Calvary Christian Lighthouse Church. She spent most of her life being a dedicated care giver to her family, whom she loved very much. She also loved to cook from scratch.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her children, David J. (wife, Carleen) of Warrenton, MO, Deborah L. Wall (fiancé, Max Bentz) of Portland, Robert E. (wife, Tammi) Williams of New Paris, Pamela S. (husband, Tom) Clingerman of Bedford, OH and Shawn D. Bartlett of Hartford City; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (wife, Sue) Scott of Gas City; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Scott Allen Bartlett and siblings, Larry Scott, Melton Scott Jr, Violet Scott, Pearl Dilley, Marvin Scott, Harold Scott, Ronald Scott, Sandra Delbou, Perry Scott, Edna Speece and Earl Scott.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Park Cemetery in Fairmount.
Memorials may be made to , 6919 E. 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46219
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 23, 2019