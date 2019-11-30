|
|
Shirley R. (McPherson) Garringer
Muncie - Shirley R. (McPherson) Garringer, 85, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at home.
She was born in Muncie on August 24, 1934, the daughter of Enoch N. and Edna M. (Wilson) McPherson and graduated from Muncie Central High School.
Shirley worked for Marsh Supermarkets for twenty-three years, retiring as Assistant Produce Manager.
She was a member of Glad Tidings Church and was considered selfless and generous, always lending a helping hand to her friends in need.
Shirley was an avid golfer and also enjoyed card games and crossword puzzles. She loved bluegrass music and festivals.
Survivors include her daughter, Sally Hammock; a daughter-in-law, Becci Garringer; her grandchildren, Ryan Patton, Megan Thornton (husband, Lucas), Adam Garringer (wife, Stephanie), Shelby Miller (husband, Caleb) and Vance Garringer; her great-grandchildren, Gauge Shelnutt, Paisley and Piper Thornton, Alexandria Sanders, RandeeRae, Reese and Lyla Garringer, Keely, Easton and Dallas Miller; also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Rex Garringer; two sons, Shane Garringer and Sam Garringer; two brothers, Robert McPherson and Richard McPherson; and her parents.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to ViaQuest Hospice and Shirley's caregivers, Angie and Tris, for their loving care and support.
Services will be 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. A private burial will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019