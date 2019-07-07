|
Shirley Romesburg
Muncie - Shirley "Jo" Romesburg, 81, passed away Thursday morning July 4, 2019 at the Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born on August 20, 1937 in Florence, Alabama the daughter of Lester and Willie T. (Roberts) Beadle.
Shirley married the love of her life Ralph Romesburg July 7, 1965 and he preceded her in death on February 26, 2001. Mrs. Romesburg became a homemaker and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, the Amvets Auxiliary Post 19, and attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church when she was able. She enjoyed playing bingo, video games and her pet chihuahua Clara. Spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was especially precious to her.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Debbie Ramey(husband-Mark), Valerie Jones and Lori Rhoades, all of Muncie; 1 son, Ronnie Ziglar, Muncie; 9 grandchildren, Ron, Bobby, Jamie, Stacey, Phillip, Dustin, Devon, Travis and Madyson; 6 great grandchildren; 1 sister, Linda Ostrum (husband-Bob), Greenfield; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 36 years, Ralph, she is preceded in death by 1 daughter, Penny Parsons in 2014; her parents; 2 sisters, Gloria King and Patricia Stewart.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 1:00 P.M.at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church with Pastor Kyle Holt officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to 5635 W. 96th St. Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278 or the Journey Home organization for Veterans at 325 S. Oak St. Suite 101 Winchester, IN 47394. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019