|
|
Shirley Sue "Susie" Cline
Kendallville - Shirley Sue "Susie" Cline, 74, of Kendallville, lost her battle with cancer on March 13th 2019.
Susie was born in Elwood Indiana June 8, 1944 to the late Clarence L. and Iona H (Warner) Cline.
Susie lived her life in the Muncie and Kendallville areas.
Susie worked general labor throughout her life. When not working she was visiting friends and helping them any way she could. Susie loved playing cards, putting together jig saw puzzles, fishing, talking on the C.B. and word searches. She was very proud that she had over 40 years sober from Alcohol when she passed.
Susie was baptized by Pastor Steve at Avilla Assembly of God where she attended for over 20 years and was born again believer of Jesus. She spent many days copying scripture from the bible and working through math books in her later years.
Heaven gained an angel when Susie passed through those pearly gates. She was met by her Heavenly Father and her family and friends who went before her.
Susie will be missed most by her brother Dick Cline (Jean) Huntsville Alabama and her sister Kim Tucker of Marion Ohio and her many nieces and nephews. She was closest to nephews Brandon and Brennen Tucker.
A memorial service will be Saturday May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The River Assembly of God, 601 S 5th St., Cambridge City, Indiana.
Memorials to assist with final expenses may be directed to: Laura Hafner, 7382 St Joe Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, is assisting with local arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 14, 2019