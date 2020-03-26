Services
Sidney Arlene (McAbee) Brown Obituary
Sidney Arlene (McAbee) Brown

Muncie - Sidney Arlene (McAbee) Brown, 92, Muncie, passed away Wednesday March 25, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with her son, Ronn, and friend, Nan, at her side. Sidney was born at home April 8, 1927 in Redkey. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Juanita McAbee. Sidney married Norman Wesley Brown on May 29, 1952; he died October 31, 1987. Sidney attended Redkey High School. She worked at Kerr Glass (now Ardagh), Dunkirk, Redkey Dime Store, and was a waitress at several area restaurants including Hoover's Roost, Fairview. Sidney enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She was a former member of Albany Christian Church and Albany Church of The Nazarene.

Survivors include her son: Ronn Brown, Muncie; a brother: Jerry (Roberta) McAbee, Redkey; one grandson, 4 step-grandsons, one step-great-granddaughter, several nieces and nephews, and a special neighbor, caretaker, and friend: Nan Noble, Muncie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers: Robert (Rosemary), Perry (Susanna), Jackie, and a sister, Anna.

Private services will be held at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Black Cemetery. The service will be streamed at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 from the funeral home's Facebook page.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -