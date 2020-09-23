Sidney "Sid" Davis Faulkner
Sidney "Sid" Davis Faulkner, 76, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home. He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Monday, April 3, 1944, the son of Russell F. and Inez M. (Sanderfur) Faulkner. He went to Muncie Central High School and then moved to Muncie Southside, where he was in the first graduating class of Muncie Southside High School.
Sid was a hard worker most of his life. He was a laborer for General Motors. He also owned a roofing and remodeling company. Sid was married to Carol Horner, Annette Taylor, and Brenda Overmeyer. He had four children, Jeffrey, Dustin, Teresa, and Angelic.
Sid was of the Christian faith. He loved God and his family. He played guitar. Sid loved nature, enjoyed the outdoors and sitting on his pontoon boat. He gave generously to family and friends. Sid loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. One of his favorite things to do was getting lost on country roads.
Sid is survived by a daughter, Teresa Ritter (husband, Steven); a son, Dustin Faulkner (wife, Heather); a brother, Rodney Faulkner (wife, Shirley); grandchildren, Preston Robinson, Jada Prince, Skylar Faulkner, Chloe Faulkner, Lily Faulkner, Audrey Ritter, and Jessica Ritter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Inez Faulkner; a son, Jeffrey Faulkner; a daughter, Angelic Faulkner; a brother, Fredrick Faulkner; two sisters, Dorothy Nigh and Imagene Faulkner.
Cremation will take place. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.