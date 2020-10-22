1/1
Sidney L. Grahg
1953 - 2020
Sidney L. Grahg

Dunkirk - Mr. Sidney L. Grahg, 67, a lifelong resident of Dunkirk, passed away on October 21, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1953 in Portland, IN to Marcellus and Helen (Burton) Grahg.

Sidney worked in the office buildings at Ball State University. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, working on computers, hanging out with friends, and visiting people. He also enjoyed collecting lighthouses and spending time on his boat, Ugly Annie, in Michigan.

Sidney left behind many friends and was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10703 North State Road 3, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
