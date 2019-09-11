|
Singleton Arlene Allen-Washington (Becky or Sing as she was affectionately known) of Fort Worth, TX went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side at the age of 53.
Singleton, was born in Muncie, IN to parents Augustine Allen and Robert Montgomery January 9, 1966. She was a 1984 graduate of Muncie Central HS. Singleton loved to travel and experience life on all levels. She worked in various industries ranging from education, government, financial, medical, and her final employer was Amazon in Fort Worth, TX, where she served over eight years in various roles - ambassador, trainer, counter, and helped launch several new sites throughout the U.S. and abroad. Singleton loved to share the stories of her delightful travels.
Singleton is survived by her daughter, Onassis A. (Jahaziel) Macias, three grandchildren, Zulia X. Macias, Jahaziel X. Macias and IxChel X. Macias of New Haven, IN, two sisters, Marchal Hudson, Muncie, IN, Wendy Allen, Smyrna, GA, and one brother, Fredrick Allen, Muncie, IN, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special cousin, Irma Nelson, and dear friends: Tracie Johnson, Christine Cook, Sherry Willenborg, Suzi Lindell, and Shelia Bryant. She was preceded in death by her mother, Augustine (Allen) Robinson, father, Robert Montgomery, step-father William F. Robinson, brother-n-law, Jackie R. Hudson, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends and family are welcome to attend an intimate memorial service Friday, September 13, 2019 at 6pm at Ambassadors of Christ, 700 N. Madison, Muncie, IN 47303.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Carmichael Funeral Services, Inc., Fort Wayne, IN.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 11, 2019