Services
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Ambassadors of Christ
700 N. Madison
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Singleton Allen-Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Singleton Arlene Allen-Washington


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Singleton Arlene Allen-Washington Obituary
Singleton Arlene Allen-Washington (Becky or Sing as she was affectionately known) of Fort Worth, TX went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side at the age of 53.

Singleton, was born in Muncie, IN to parents Augustine Allen and Robert Montgomery January 9, 1966. She was a 1984 graduate of Muncie Central HS. Singleton loved to travel and experience life on all levels. She worked in various industries ranging from education, government, financial, medical, and her final employer was Amazon in Fort Worth, TX, where she served over eight years in various roles - ambassador, trainer, counter, and helped launch several new sites throughout the U.S. and abroad. Singleton loved to share the stories of her delightful travels.

Singleton is survived by her daughter, Onassis A. (Jahaziel) Macias, three grandchildren, Zulia X. Macias, Jahaziel X. Macias and IxChel X. Macias of New Haven, IN, two sisters, Marchal Hudson, Muncie, IN, Wendy Allen, Smyrna, GA, and one brother, Fredrick Allen, Muncie, IN, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special cousin, Irma Nelson, and dear friends: Tracie Johnson, Christine Cook, Sherry Willenborg, Suzi Lindell, and Shelia Bryant. She was preceded in death by her mother, Augustine (Allen) Robinson, father, Robert Montgomery, step-father William F. Robinson, brother-n-law, Jackie R. Hudson, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends and family are welcome to attend an intimate memorial service Friday, September 13, 2019 at 6pm at Ambassadors of Christ, 700 N. Madison, Muncie, IN 47303.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Carmichael Funeral Services, Inc., Fort Wayne, IN.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Singleton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now