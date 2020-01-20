|
|
Sophie D Robbins
Dunkirk - Sophie D. Robbins, 19, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. She was born September 6, 2000 in Portland, IN the daughter of Jackie Leroy Robbins III and Layhla Michelle (Roberts) Jenkins.
Sophie was attending Ball State University of Muncie, IN, seeking a degree in Social Work. She was a
2019 graduate of Jay County High School of Portland, IN, where she had been active with The Best Buddy Program and Jay Today. She enjoyed spending her leisure time going to concerts, being a social media queen, hanging with friends and taking selfies.
She leaves to cherish her memory both sets of parents, Jackie Leroy Robbins III and Wendy Robbins of Dunkirk, IN , Layhla M. Jenkins and fiancé, Kenneth Craig of Lafayette, IN; three brothers, Trae Roberts of Colorado Springs, CO, Jaden and Jackson Robbins, both of Dunkirk, IN; a sister, Fancy Robbins of Dunkirk, IN; step siblings, Jasmine Craig, Kena Craig and Patrice Craig, all of Lafayette, IN, Kelise Craig of
Kalamazoo, MI, Kyler, Kelby and Tyler Jenkins, all of Delphi, IN; grandparents, Jack L. and Pamela Robbins of Dunkirk, IN, Judith Bostic of Montpelier, IN, Mr. Mike Norton of Montpelier, IN, Pam Roberts of Monroeville, IN and William Zborek of Battle Ground, IN; great grandparents, Willadine Roberts of Montpelier, IN, and Jack and Mary Robbins of Dunkirk, IN. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Stephen Roberts, Sheila Zborek and Mary Pate.
A service to celebrate Sophie's life will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at First American Baptist Church, 427 S. Main St. Dunkirk, IN 47336, with Pastor Dan Coffman officiating. Cremation will follow. Burial will be at Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery of Dunkirk, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4:00 p.m. to service time on Friday, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to The Best Buddy Program or The Jay Today, both c/o Jay County High School, 2072 IN-67, Portland, IN, 47371. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Dunkirk Memorial Chapel, 317 N. Main St., Dunkirk, IN 47336. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020