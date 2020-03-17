|
|
Spencer A. Zachary "Tony"
Muncie - Spencer A. Zachary "Tony", 65, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was born in Muncie on July 12, 1954, the son of Spencer E. and Carol (Guzzi) Zachary and graduated from Wapahani High School.
Tony went to work for Muncie Volkswagen in 1972 as an auto mechanic until its closing. He was currently employed at Muncie Imports. Tony also was a part-owner of Battery Plus. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved his Harley Davidson.
Survivors include his long-time companion, Debbie Hunt; his faithful friend, Scooby; sisters, Mary Ann Stanley (Rex) and Genene Tomey (Tony); nieces and nephews, Tricia Stanley (Jeff), Joe Stanley (Tricia), Dustin Tomey and Matthew Tomey (Brandy); great nieces and nephews, Bella Fuller, Mary Mantock, Paige Stanley, Sydney Tomey, Anna Bella Tomey, Rex Stanley and Treyton Tomey; also surviving are his special friend, Mike Swift.
He was preceded in death by his great nephew, Nolan Tomey; and his parents.
Services and calling hours will be private and burial will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020