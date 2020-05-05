Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Meacham Funeral Service
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Spencer Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spencer Gregory Calvert


1999 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Spencer Gregory Calvert Obituary
Spencer Gregory Calvert

Muncie - Spencer Gregory Calvert, age 21, Muncie, died unexpectedly Friday May 1, 2020 in Portland, Indiana. Born in Muncie on January 5, 1999, he was a 2017 graduate of Jay County High School where he played varsity basketball and golf. Spencer was a machine operator at Muncie Power Products. He enjoyed playing summer basketball at the Boy's Club and bowling. Described by his mother as an awesome kid, he was everybody's friend and enjoyed being with family.

Survivors include his mother: Summer Stanton, Portland; father: Jason Calvert, Portland; paternal grandfather: George Calvert (wife: Teresa), Dunkirk; paternal grandmother: Patty Bolton (companion: Doug Fuller), Portland; maternal grandmother: Penny Cornwell (husband: Carroll), Portland; aunts & uncles: Amy Scott (husband: David), MI, Fred Calvert, Pennville, April Stanton, Portland, Amanda Hicks (husband: Troy), Redkey, and Danny Stanton, Jr. (wife: Amanda), Albany; also surviving are several cousins and good friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Danny Stanton, Sr.

Private services will be held at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Dunkirk.

Memorials may be sent to a mental health ; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Spencer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -