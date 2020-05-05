|
Spencer Gregory Calvert
Muncie - Spencer Gregory Calvert, age 21, Muncie, died unexpectedly Friday May 1, 2020 in Portland, Indiana. Born in Muncie on January 5, 1999, he was a 2017 graduate of Jay County High School where he played varsity basketball and golf. Spencer was a machine operator at Muncie Power Products. He enjoyed playing summer basketball at the Boy's Club and bowling. Described by his mother as an awesome kid, he was everybody's friend and enjoyed being with family.
Survivors include his mother: Summer Stanton, Portland; father: Jason Calvert, Portland; paternal grandfather: George Calvert (wife: Teresa), Dunkirk; paternal grandmother: Patty Bolton (companion: Doug Fuller), Portland; maternal grandmother: Penny Cornwell (husband: Carroll), Portland; aunts & uncles: Amy Scott (husband: David), MI, Fred Calvert, Pennville, April Stanton, Portland, Amanda Hicks (husband: Troy), Redkey, and Danny Stanton, Jr. (wife: Amanda), Albany; also surviving are several cousins and good friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Danny Stanton, Sr.
Private services will be held at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Dunkirk.
Memorials may be sent to a mental health ; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
