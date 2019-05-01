|
Stanley Lewis Butterfield, 75, resident of Daleville passed away April 27, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Anderson, July 6, 1943, the son of Harrell and Freda Beaty Butterfield. He was a 1962 graduate of Daleville High School and retired from ABB in Muncie after 35 years.
Survivors are two sons: Tracy Butterfield of Anderson and Corey (Christina) Butterfield of Daleville, one daughter: Heather South of Muncie, 6 grandchildren, 1 brother: Richard Butterfield of Florida and 1 1/2 brother: Don Patterson of Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and s son: Scott.
Graveside services will be held on Friday at 2:00 PM at Saunders Cemetery in Daleville.
Published in The Star Press on May 1, 2019