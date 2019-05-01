Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Saunders Cemetery
Daleville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Butterfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Lewis Butterfield


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stanley Lewis Butterfield Obituary
Stanley Lewis Butterfield, 75, resident of Daleville passed away April 27, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Anderson, July 6, 1943, the son of Harrell and Freda Beaty Butterfield. He was a 1962 graduate of Daleville High School and retired from ABB in Muncie after 35 years.

Survivors are two sons: Tracy Butterfield of Anderson and Corey (Christina) Butterfield of Daleville, one daughter: Heather South of Muncie, 6 grandchildren, 1 brother: Richard Butterfield of Florida and 1 1/2 brother: Don Patterson of Indianapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and s son: Scott.

Graveside services will be held on Friday at 2:00 PM at Saunders Cemetery in Daleville.

Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now