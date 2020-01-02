|
Stella Leipus
Muncie - Stella Lois Leipus, 84, passed away Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020 at the Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born on April 2, 1935 in Indianapolis, Indiana the daughter of Stanley and Mary Edna (Mills) Eikenberry.
Lois graduated from Howe High School in 1948 and attended for a brief time the University of New Mexico. She met her future husband Erikas Leipus while working for an Airline in New York and they were married on April 1, 1962 in Indianapolis and he survives. The family moved back to Indiana in 1964 and she gave birth to their daughter in 1966. Mrs. Leipus spent most of her life being a homemaker and mother. A happy marriage of 58 years ended when God called her home New Year's Day 2020.
Besides her husband, Erikas, she is survived by her daughter Erica Lynn Leipus, San Antonio, Texas; two Nieces, Debbie Brown, Cape Coral, Florida and Cathy Sabol (Ken), Aken, South Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Maria D. Kavaliauskas, Florida and Julia B. Skwirblies (John), Illinois; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday January 6, 2020, 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Josh Arthur officiating. Burial will follow at the Hawk Cemetery. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Monday January 6, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross P.O. Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037 or the American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020