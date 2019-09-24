|
|
Stella R. Shal
Yorktown - Stella R. Shal, 94, of Yorktown, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, September 19, 2019, at Yorktown Manor.
She was born on Tuesday, September 15, 1925, the daughter of Walter and Anna Bulat, in Michigan. In 1945, she married Staff Sergeant Edward A. Shal in Amarillo, Texas and at the end of the war, moved to the Chicago area to raise her family. In 1956 the family moved to Cammack and Stella continued her life as a mother and homemaker. Stella also worked for several businesses in the Muncie area, retiring from Woolworth's. She loved to read, crochet, and work in her flower gardens.
Stella is survived by one son, Patrick (Kelly) Shal; and two daughters, Jen Hendry and Julia (Larry) Decker. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dr. Jim (Melissa) Jackson, John (Traci) Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Chris (Brandy) Decker, Craig (Marci) Decker, Jennifer (Joe) Strainic, and Alex (Sarah) Wallace. In addition, Stella had nine great-grandchildren, Riley, Reese, Hayden, Brady, Liam, Hendrix, Silas, Izzy, and Cecilia, all of whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Henry and Michael Bulat; sisters, Emily Gembecki, Julia Pittman, Caroline Matthews, and a granddaughter, Jessica Decker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1200 West Riverside Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47303 with Father Brian Doerr officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Stella's name to a .
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 24, 2019