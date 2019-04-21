Services
Farmland, IN - Stephen Arch Hamilton, 83, Farmland, IN passed away Thursday morning, April 18, 2019 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born September 15, 1935 in New Burlington, IN the son of Harry D. and Dorothy Isabelle (Drumm) Hamilton. He was a 1953 graduate of Center High School of Delaware County, IN and attended Purdue University.

Steve has been a lifelong farmer of Randolph County, IN.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Gary (wife, Deborah) of Selma, IN and Carl of Farmland, IN; two daughters, Joyce Snider (husband, Jeff) of Selma, IN and Bonnie Lacey (husband, Darren) of Farmland, IN; a brother, David (wife, Carol) of Mt. Summit, IN; a sister, Frances Parkinson (husband, Johnny) of Parker City, IN; eight grandchildren, Shannon Coe (husband, Nathan), Lori Snider, Andrea Williams (husband, Dustin), Stephen Lacey, Kyle Snider, Ryan Lacey, Morgan Lacey and Kelley Lacey; nine great grandchildren, Hannah, Addison, Alexander, Isaiah, Lucas, Brennen, Braxten, Lexi and Jase. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; a brother, Dale; two sisters, Lois Fitzpatrick and Carolyn Necessary.

A service to celebrate Steve's life will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery of Windsor, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to service time Wednesday, April 24th at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Shalom Center Food Bank, 481 E. Greenville Ave. Winchester , IN 47394. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019
