Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
801 W. Adams St.
Muncie, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
801 W. Adams St.
Muncie, IN
View Map
1948 - 2020
Stephen Bower Obituary
Stephen Bower

Muncie - Stephen Bower, 71, was born in Muncie, Indiana on October 22, 1948, to the late James and Vada (Penny) Bower. He passed away suddenly March 12, 2020 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Stephen was a 1966 graduate of Selma High School, and worked for Borg Warner before his retirement. He enjoyed spending his time building Legos and browsing through the computer, but he especially loved his time with his family.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Gennie Bower; Daughters, Jodi (Troy) Dugger and Holly Bower (Keith and Shiair); Brother, Gary Bower; Granddaughter, Jenna Dugger; Brother-in-Law, Bruce Craycraft; Sister-in-Law, Angela (Terry) McClain, and nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Stephen will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305 from 11:30 until the time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chris Hood officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
