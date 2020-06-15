Stephen "Steve" Christopher StinefieldAnderson - Stephen "Steve" Christopher Stinefield, 52, of Anderson, passed away June 13, 2020 at Community Hospital Anderson. He was born on September 16, 1967 in Anderson, Indiana.Steve served his country in the Army stationed in Germany and worked in construction.He loved riding his motorcycle and drinking beer, living life to the fullest. He loved his kids and grandkids unconditionally.Steve is survived by his children, Taylor (Earl) Manuel, Stacey (Troy) Duncan, Julia King, Waynette (Kelsie) King; several grandchildren including, Daylyn Manuel and Damari Manuel; siblings, Greg Stinefield and Tiffany Slaven, Sydney McCoy; 3 nieces and 2 nephews and several great-nieces and nephews; special friend, Uncle Bill Wood.He was preceded in death by his parents, David Richard Stinefield and Betsy Bourff; daugther, Leslie Wynn, brother, David R. Stinefield Jr.Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd St. Anderson, IN.Services will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, 6:00 pm at the funeral home.Private family burial will take place in the Marion National Cemetery, Marion.