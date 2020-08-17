1/1
Stephen Douglas Wright
Stephen Douglas Wright

3-5-63 to 7-30-20.

Steve passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence with his loving wife, Brenda by his side. Steve and Brenda were married on April 16, 1968.

Steve was born in Portland, Indiana the son of Kenneth Wright and Joy Wright Borders. He graduated from Jay County High School. He honorably served his country in the US Navy. Steve had been working at Handys International for the past eight years. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing and hunting and being outdoors.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Brenda, his mother Joy Borders, his stepfather Walter Borders, a son Joshua Parker, a stepson Jeffrey a. Dodson, two brothers; Don D. Wright (Nancy) and Ted A. Wright (Theresa), stepsister Eloise Passwater (Kevin) and stepbrother Joe Borders (Beth). Also surviving are sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Marlene Claspell, Sharon Denniss (Thomas), Phyllis Buchannan (Roger), Jack Dodson (Vickie) and Kenneth Dodson (Judy).

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth, sister-in-law Donna Brooks, brother-in-law James Dodson and his uncle Thomas Hoagland.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
