Yorktown - Stephen Earl Fink "Steve", 62 of Yorktown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born November 14, 1957 in Muncie and was the son of the late Rodney Leonard & Virginia Maxine (Callahan) Fink.
Steve was a 1976 graduate of Yorktown High School. He married his high school sweetheart Connie Lynn Mader on August 26, 1978. Steve was an equipment operator for Carter Express for the past nine years, he had previously been a heavy equipment operator for ICI in Noblesville in prior years. He loved cutting firewood, operating tractors and bulldozers, and being outside playing on or working on dune buggies. Steve was a kind, gentle, loving man that would do anything for anyone. He loved his family and enjoyed being with his two sons.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Connie Lynn (Mader) Fink of Yorktown; his two sons Corey Fink (wife-Lindsay) of Muncie and Dustin Fink (partner Joseph Grivois) of Madison WI; his baby girl "Callie"; his sister Maryann Gray of Yorktown and his sister-in-law Betty Fink of Yorktown; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Mike Fink, his sister Jan Dinstbier and brother-in-law Bill Gray.
Funeral Services for Steve will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road, Muncie, with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to ARF (Animal Rescue Fund) with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com