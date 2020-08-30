Stephen Hamilton Farthing
Middletown - Stephen Hamilton Farthing, 77, resident of Middletown, passed away Friday August 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born in New Castle, Indiana, February 22, 1943, the son of Casey and Helen Scott Farthing. He was a 1961 graduate of Knightstown High School and received his BA in Business from Ball State University. He was a outstanding pitcher in baseball at Knightstown and Western Michigan University.
He retired from General Motors in 2004 after 42 years of service. He was a longtime USAC official and travelled to many race tracks throughout the country.
He loved car shows and attended the Kennard Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Sharon Kay (McLain) of Middletown, children, Robin Stone (Timothy) of Dallas, GA and Leigh Anne McDonald (Tad) of Marietta, GA, grandchildren, Jeremy Presley (Avery) of Roswell, GA, Makayla Presley of Dallas, GA and Faith Anne McDonald of Marietta, GA, 2 sisters, Judy Rood (Joel) of Knoxville, TN and Penny Miller (Andy) of Washington, DC, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4PM until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804.
